Murray considers Brumbies clash a game to watch

[ Source : Fijian Drua / Facebook ]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua flanker Motikiai Murray is gearing up for a hard-hitting season opener, promising fans a high-intensity clash when they take on the Brumbies next Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The side will be banking on ‘the world’s best fans’ support to ensure they start their season on a high.

This is also a chance for Drua to try and get their first win against the Brumbies.

The young flanker says their hunger for victory will be their driving force and with the roar of their home fans behind them, they know they have an edge.

“I believe the boys are preparing very well for this upcoming game and we are really looking forward to getting a good and physical game next Saturday.”

Murray says he has assessed his game and is committed to be in peak form when the season kicks off next weekend.

He is urging fans to show up to the stadium in numbers and cheer them on in a much-anticipated match.

Drua and Brumbies will meet next Saturday at 3.35pm in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

You can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.