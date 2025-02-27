Hunt begins for new Fiji FA technical director

[Source: Fiji Football]

Outgoing Fiji Football Association Technical Director, Timo Jankowski, will play a key role in identifying his replacement before his departure to Germany in May.

Following his recent resignation, driven by pressing family commitments, Jankowski has pledged to ensure a seamless handover.

He will be actively involved in identifying a qualified and fully accredited technical director, someone who can continue the momentum of the association’s development programs.

Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammed Yusuf adds that the association fully supports his decision and understands that he has got a responsibility to his family as well.

“We are grateful for Timo. Doors will be open for him should his situation change sometimes later, Fiji FA will always welcome him back because of the impact he has created in grassroots level football.”

The association plans to announce the new technical director in the coming weeks, ensuring a smooth transition and continued progress for Fijian football.

