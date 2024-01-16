$70k more needed by Fiji Hockey

The Fiji Hockey Federation is hoping to reach its monetary target by the end of the week before our national men’s and women’s teams fly to Oman for the 5’s World Cup.

The federation voiced their plea through the media last month and have had a great response so far.

After receiving a $20,000 cheque today from Asco Motors Fiji, federation Treasurer Epeli Tukuca says that they still need another $70,000 to cover their expenses for the global event.

“With this extra $10k that’s just come in because the initial sponsorship was $10k so it has pumped up to $20k it’s a godsend for us since we are trying to get the first lot of athletes going up this weekend and on the following.. Basically all the money we receiving now, we’re just putting it towards the accommodation up in Oman.”

He adds though they are still shy off their target, they believe anything can happen in the next four days to help them with their World Cup expenses particularly with accommodation.

Tukuca confirms their flights have all been paid and the men’s team is set to depart this Saturday.

The women will follow next Wednesday.

The Hockey 5s World Cup will begin on the 24th to the 31st of this month in the city of Muscat.