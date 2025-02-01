Valevou the hero as Rewa takes CVC first leg win

Epeli Valevou [File Photo]

Rewa secured a 3-0 win over Labasa in the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs. Champion series at Subrail Park today, with Epeli Valevou setting all three goals.

Despite the first goal being recorded as an own goal by Labasa’s Lekima Gonerau, it was Valevou’s attacking pressure that forced the defensive error.

His strike in the 30th minute deflected off Gonerau and into the net.

Valevou then doubled Rewa’s advantage early in the second half, capitalizing on sloppy Labasa defending to slot in a composed finish past the goalkeeper.

He sealed the win in the final minutes, making no mistake with his shot to put Rewa in a commanding position heading into the second leg.

With this result, the Delta Tigers now hold the upper hand as they prepare to host Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park on February 9.

Labasa, on the other hand, faces a steep uphill battle to overturn the deficit in front of what will surely be another spirited crowd.