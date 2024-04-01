Tavua first to qualify for Sangam semifinal

Tavua has advanced to the semifinals of the the 2024 National Sangam Convention Football after beating Wellington TIV 4-2 in a penalty shootout today.

With rain easing since yesterday thick mud is now left on Price Charles Park that players will have to deal with.

Tavua and Wellington ended their match 1 all and even after extra time no one could break the deadlock.

The second quarterfinal is currently between Velovelo and Topline TIV.

Following that Tabucola will face Ba and Nadi play Middlemore TIV.