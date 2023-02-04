Tailevu Naitasiri into last four

Tailevu Naitasiri is the second team to qualify for the semi-final of the Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC.

The side defeated Nadi 4-2 in its last group match.

Merrill Nand scored two goals while Prashant Chand and Junaid Ali scored a goal each.

Mohammed Ayman and William Valentine netted for the Jetsetters.

The last match of day three is underway with Rewa taking on Ba.

