Tahiti dashes Fiji’s hope

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

It was an intense and thrilling game between OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup defending champions Tahiti and Fiji in the last pool game today in Tahiti.

It was still early in the game when Tahiti took advantage of Fiji’s defensive error, which gave them a goal.

Tahiti, with so much experience, gave Fiji a hard time scoring in the first period of the game.

Article continues after advertisement

Rusiate Matarerega had the chance to equalize, but it went off the crossbar.

Tahiti led 1-0 at the first break.

The defending champions did not waste time, as they kept testing goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau in the second period.

Fiji had some chances to level the score in the second period, but luck wasn’t on their side as they kept shooting the ball above the bar.

A slight disorganization from the Fiji side cost them as the opponents took the chance to make it two-nil just four minutes into the second period.

Even with two goals down, Fiji remained determined and kept pressuring the Tahiti side, and this paid off when Merril Nand capitalized on the Tahitian goalkeepers’ mistake.

The hosts did not hesitate to extend their lead to 3-1 when a penalty was awarded to them with just a few minutes left in the second period.

The Fijians entered the last period with a more hopeful and determined attitude.

This paid off after Matarerega beautifully headed the ball inside the net, giving the Tahitian goalkeeper no chance at all to extend their lead to two.

This wasn’t all, as Matarerega again stunned Tahiti to level the scores at three-all.

Tahiti, which has been the World Cup finalists two times, did not accept this as they quickly extended their lead to four, spoiling Fiji’s mood.

Fiji tried their best to get back into the game, but Tahiti stood their ground and furthered their lead to 5-3.

Fiji will now battle Tonga for third place at 11.45 am, while the Solomon Islands will battle Tahiti in the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup final at 1.45 pm on Sunday.

You can watch both games live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.