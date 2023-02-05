Suva to face Ba in futsal IDC final

Suva will face Ba in the final of the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter-District Championship.

A controversial penalty in the dying seconds of extra time awarded Suva the chance it needed and Shahil Dave did not miss from the spot as the defending champions won 5-4.

Like the first semi-final, it also headed to extra time after being leveled 4-all with goals to Suva’s Dave and Deepal Singh while Mohammed Zaid and Edwin Shayam with a hat-trick netted for Labasa.

The 9th and 10th place match is currently underway, with Nasinu taking on Tavua.

