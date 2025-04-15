Semenyo's fast start lifts Bournemouth to 1-0 win over Fulham

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo scores their first goal [Source: Reuters]

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo scored inside the first minute as they ended a run of eight games without a victory thanks to a 1-0 Premier League home win over Fulham on Monday, a result that reignites their hopes of European football next season.

Bournemouth climb above Fulham and into eighth place on goal difference, with both sides on 48 points from 32 games.

The decisive moment came after 53 seconds when Fulham’s Antonee Robinson failed to intercept a pass to Semenyo, who cut inside from the right flank before firing a low shot into the bottom corner of the net from the edge of the box.

Article continues after advertisement

Bournemouth also hit the post through Evanilson as they claimed a first home win since January, while Fulham slipped to a third away league defeat in a row.

Both teams are six points off Aston Villa who occupy the final guaranteed European spot.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.