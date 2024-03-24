Rewa-Labasa set for showdown

An exciting showdown is expected for the lone Digicel Fiji Premier League match today between Extra Supermarket Rewa and Extra Labasa in Nausori this afternoon.

Both teams remain undefeated after three rounds.

The game was initially scheduled to be played in the opening round on February 18th but was postponed due to adverse weather conditions, which led to flooding at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Article continues after advertisement

The match is now confirmed to be played at the same venue at 2pm.

You can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.