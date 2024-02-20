Rewa and Labasa to play before round four

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The postponed Rewa and Labasa Digicel Fiji Premier League game will need to be played within the next three weeks.

The match was initially planned to be held last weekend at Ratu Cakobau Park but was postponed due to the unplayable ground conditions.

Fiji Football Association chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf says they need to play this match before round four.

“This game will be now rescheduled within the next three weeks. Both the districts will have to play twice in a weekend, maybe Friday night and Sunday game to accommodate this postponed game. So after round four, we need all the teams to be playing the same number of games.”



Fiji Football Association chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf [File Photo]

He adds their competitions department is working on this to see how they can accommodate it.

Round two of the DFPL on Sunday sees Tailevu Naitasiri playing the Men In Black at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, Rewa hosts Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nasinu takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park, Lautoka battles Navua at Churchill Park. All these games kick off at 3pm while the Nadroga and Labasa match starts at 1pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can listen to the Lautoka and Navua match commentary live on Mirchi FM.