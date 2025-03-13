Navua and Labasa face top-of-table encounter

Navua and Labasa prepare to lock horns in a match that carries significant weight for both sides as the outcome of game will have a direct impact on the Extra Premier League standings.

Labasa currently holds seven points and Navua follows closely behind with six.

Navua coach Saiyad Ali has been keeping a close eye on Labasa’s recent form, noting their progression in recent matches as evidence of their growing strength.

Navua, however, will be without several key players due to national team commitments and overseas transfers.

Sairusi Nalaubu and Filipe Baravilala will be out to serve the national team, while Zainal Ali will be leaving for New Zealand this week.

Ali also confirms that Jared Rongosulia will also be unavailable.

Yet, Ali sees this as an opportunity for the club’s young talent to shine.

“When I look at the commitment of these young players, I can say that they will give their best. But then again, when you talk about experience in the team, we will lack on that. But if they don’t play, they will never get experience. At times, we have seen young and new players, when they come in, they perform more than what we expect from them.”

Navua clashes with Labasa at 3 pm at Uprising Sports Center in Navua and you can listen to live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.

In other matches, Suva will play Nadroga this Sunday at 3 pm at HFC Bank Stadium, Suva, while, Nadi plays Nasinu at 3 pm at King Charles Park, Nadi.

On Saturday, Tavua will play Lautoka at 3 pm at Garvey Park, Tavua.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LABASA 3 2 1 0 11 2 +9 7 NADI 3 2 0 1 7 3 +4 6 NAVUA 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 NASINU 3 2 0 1 5 3 +2 6 SUVA 3 1 2 0 5 4

+1 5 BA 3 0 2 1 5 6 -1 2 REWA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 NADROGA 3 0 1 2 3 7 -4 1 TAVUA 3 0 1 2 1 10 -9 1 LAUTOKA 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5 0

