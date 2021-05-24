National players’ vaccination verified

All players in the national football squad have had their vaccination details verified.

There were worries surrounding vaccination details of some of the players whose records were not showing on the Ministry of Health database.

Verification also had to be undertaken after reports surfaced of fake vaccination cards being used by some players.

National team Manager, Anushil Kumar says all players who are double dose jabbed have been cleared.

“We got the VAX-Check tool ready and running. We have already checked our national team players records and we recovered those that were not showing. Their records are all there and we do not have any issue of fake vaccination cards. Everyone’s record is showing.”

Kumar says only three players in the squad have yet to get their second jabs.

The squad has assembled at the Fiji Football Academy in Ba to prepare for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers in March next year.