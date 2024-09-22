Nadroga survives relegation, secures IDC spot

The Nadroga football side has secured its place in next season’s Digicel Fiji Premier League.

This is after they defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 4-1 in their round 17 clash at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The win means Nadroga now has 17 points and five points clear from the bottom two teams, Tailevu Naitasiri and Naitasiri with only a round left to play.

With their eighth position secured on the DFPL table, it also confirms Nadroga’s place in the Inter District Championship next month in Lautoka.

In another match, Navua beat Nasinu 1-nil.