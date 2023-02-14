Mbappe back in training before Bayern showdown

[Source: BBC Sport]

Kylian Mbappe has returned to training ahead of schedule before Paris St-Germain’s Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Bayern Munich.

The France forward was expected to be out for three weeks after suffering a thigh injury earlier this month.

Mbappe trained on the eve of Tuesday’s heavyweight contest, a repeat of the 2020 final, which Bayern won 1-0.

“We’re not sure yet whether he will be on the match sheet,” said PSG boss Christophe Galtier on Monday.

Galtier added: “Kylian did the whole session today. We made the decision that he would train with everyone today.

“We will decide tomorrow [whether he plays] after discussing with him and the medical staff.

“If he is on the match sheet, he will play.”

Lionel Messi, who has received treatment for a hamstring problem, has also been named in the PSG squad.