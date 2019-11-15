Krishna strikes again

Fiji football captain Roy Krishna continues to shine in his second season at the Indian Super League.

This morning Krishna saved his ATK Mohun Bagan team with a second-half stoppage-time winner for a 1-0 victory over Odisha FC.

Krishna says he’s extremely glad that they got the full three points, however, it wasn’t easy.

Fiji’s football wonder boy adds Odisha FC was coming out at them all guns blazing and they struggled a bit in the middle but they managed to get their third win of the season.

Speaking Sportstar after the match, Krishna says their defenders have been proving themselves time and again and he’s happy to continue his scoring form.