Krishna strikes again

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 4, 2020 6:09 am
Roy Krishna of ATKMB celebrates after scoring a goal during match 15 of the 7th season of the Hero Indian Super League between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC held at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa, India. [Source: firstpost]

Fiji football captain Roy Krishna continues to shine in his second season at the Indian Super League.

This morning Krishna saved his ATK Mohun Bagan team with a second-half stoppage-time winner for a 1-0 victory over Odisha FC.

Krishna says he’s extremely glad that they got the full three points, however, it wasn’t easy.

Fiji’s football wonder boy adds Odisha FC was coming out at them all guns blazing and they struggled a bit in the middle but they managed to get their third win of the season.

Speaking Sportstar after the match, Krishna says their defenders have been proving themselves time and again and he’s happy to continue his scoring form.

