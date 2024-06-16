Krishna calls for 12th man support

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Digicel Fiji Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna is calling for support as they prepare to face Papua New Guinea in their first OFC Nations Cup pool game at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Krishna emphasizes that having supporters fill the stands will give the team a significant boost.

He also assures fans they’ll do their best to make them proud and bring smiles to their faces.

“Please do come out, we need you. Of course, we understand in past year, we did not get the results you wanted but the boys have been working hard. We just need the 12th man to come out.”

He adds they’ve been preparing diligently for this day and are ready to deliver a strong performance.

The match against PNG will kick off at 4pm

You can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, before this match, Samoa will take on Tahiti at 1 pm.