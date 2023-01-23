Injured players expected to return

Ibraheem Afazal.

Some key players are likely to return for the Baby Bula Boys this week in time for the OFC Under-17 semi-final clash against New Zealand.

Fiji missed the services of Ibraheem Afazal, Vilikesa Vosagaga and Jacob Seninawanawa in the quarter-final due to injuries and illness while Sailimone Ravonokula had to sit out the match due to a red card.

Head coach Sunil Kumar says these players should be available for Wednesday night’s showdown.

Article continues after advertisement

“They were not fit to play in the quarter-final that’s why they were out. Now we will assess them again and we’ll see what the medical team will tell us by Tuesday, to see if they can fit in the team or not.”



Head coach Coach, Sunil Kumar.

Kumar is confident in all his 22 players to step-up when needed up.

Wednesday night’s match will kick-off at 7 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Before that Tahiti will face New Caledonia in the first semi-final at 4pm.