IDC pool draws revealed

The draws for the highly anticipated 2024 FMF Inter District Championship have been released, setting the stage for an exciting week of football at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

In the Senior Division, teams will be divided into two groups.

Group A will feature Rakiraki FC, Seaqaqa FC, and Dreketi FC, while Group B consists of Northland Tailevu FC, Taveuni FC, and Nadogo FC.

The Premier Division, which also boasts an impressive lineup, will see Lami FC, Bua FC, and Nasinu FC in Group A, while Tavua FC, Savusavu FC, and Tailevu Naitasiri FC make up Group B.

The Super Premier Division, where defending champions Ba FC will seek to retain their title, is shaping up to be the highlight of the tournament.

Group A will see Lautoka FC, Labasa FC, Navua FC and Suva FC go head-to-head, while Group B promises intense action with Ba FC facing off against Rewa FC, Nadi FC, and Nadroga FC.

The 2024 IDC tournament will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka from the 15th to the 20th of this month.