Hughes credits team for job well done

Setareki Hughes

Setareki Hughes, who won the player of the match award in the OFC Men’s Nations Cup, Fiji vs Samoa match yesterday, says it was teamwork that got them the 9-1 victory.

Hughes, the current Rewa FC skipper, has given credit to all the players for their efforts on and off the field.

The 29-year-old, who scored a double last night, says that the team delivered the plan that was outlined to them ahead of the game.

“Actually it’s all through team work. It’s not just my hard work in the field it’s the whole team that gave that performance-which gave me the man of the match award”.

As their focus now shifts to their last pool game against Tahiti, Hughes, who is a game-changer, is calling out to fans to turn out in numbers and to continue supporting the national football team.

The Bula Boys will face Tahiti this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 7pm.

You can listen to the game commentary live on Mirchi FM.