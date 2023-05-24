Guardiola urges Man City to maintain high standards

[Source: Reuters]

Pep Guardiola expects a decline in Manchester City’s performance after clinching the Premier League title but urged his treble-chasing side to maintain their high standards ahead of the FA Cup and Champions League final, the manager said.

City, who wrapped up the title when second-placed Arsenal were beaten at Nottingham Forest over the weekend, have won 12 successive games in the top flight. City have 88 points from 36 matches, seven more than Arsenal, who have one game remaining.

But City are now focused on sporting immortality by beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League showpiece.

Article continues after advertisement

The Spaniard praised Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, who has led his side to European football next season for the first time in the club’s history.

Brighton are sixth in the standings on 61 points and need just a point from their last two games to secure a direct place in the Europa League, ahead of seventh-placed Aston Villa.

Guardiola said Dutch defender Nathan Ake is getting better, but City are being careful in case they “need him for United or Inter.”