Fiji triumphs over Solomon Islands in thriller

Tevita Waranaivalu celebrates with team mates after scoring the lone goal of the match from the penalty spot.

The Digicel Fiji Bula Boys defeated Solomon Islands 1-0 in the FIFA International “A” Tri-Nations Friendlies at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Both teams were locked at nil-all at half time in the fast paced encounter.

Tevita Waranaivalu scored the lone goal of the match in the 81st minute from the penalty spot.

The penalty was awarded after Atonio Tuivuna was fouled inside the penalty box by Solomon Islands replacement goalkeeper Harold Nauania and Waranaivalu made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Fiji will play Hong Kong-China on Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3 pm, to conclude the tournament.