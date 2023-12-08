Everton out of bottom three after 3-0 win over Newcastle

Everton's Jordan Pickford celebrates after Abdoulaye Doucoure scores their second goal [Source: Reuters]

Everton profited from two Kieran Trippier errors to score late goals through Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto as they claimed a 3-0 victory over Newcastle United at Goodison Park to move out of the Premier League relegation zone.

It was a deserved win for the Merseysiders against a depleted Newcastle, who have now lost as many games this season, five, as in the whole of the last campaign, and with a long injury list that has left them with 12 players sidelined.

McNeil robbed Trippier of the ball before unleashing a powerful left-footed drive into the far corner of the net with 12 minutes remaining.

The England full back again lost possession and Jack Harrison’s cross found Doucoure to side-foot home before Beto’s first Premier League goal came in stoppage time.

The defeat leaves Newcastle in seventh place with 26 points from 15 games amid a worsening away record, while Everton, stung by a 10-point deduction by the Premier League, move into 17th with 10 points from 15 games. Without it they would be in 10th.

Newcastle clearly ran out of steam in the second half, but Everton will feel they should have been ahead at the break after striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed a sitter as he blasted over from a few yards out with no-one around him.

As had been the story of their season, Everton created plenty but were frustrated until the closing stages, when they found a clinical touch and were able to pick up a second home win of the campaign.

Newcastle rarely threatened with their skilful, pacey forwards. Miguel Almiron fired straight at Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford when well placed, while Alexander Isak headed wide.

One of the loudest cheers of the night came when former Evertonian Anthony Gordon shot wide from distance, and he had a better opportunity when he robbed James Tarkowski of the ball, but fired straight at Pickford.