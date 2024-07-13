English fourth-tier side Morecambe unveil 15 new signings

Hallam Hope [Source: Reuters]

English fourth-tier side Morecambe went on a signing spree on Friday, as the Lancashire club announced no less than 15 new players for the upcoming season.

Morecambe were under a registration embargo by the English Football League (EFL) in March due to non-payment of a tax bill.

They were deducted three points in April for failing to adhere to an earlier agreement with the EFL related to late payments to players and finished in 15th place in English football’s League Two.

Recently, they settled their dues with His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs and wasted no time in fully utilizing their renewed ability to sign players.

The seaside town club’s shopping list includes former England Under-19 player and Barbados international Hallam Hope, as well as former Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne.