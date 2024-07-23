Drought fuels Rewa’s hunger

Coach Rodeck Singh [File Photo]

The Rewa football side wants to end its tournament trophy drought at this year’s Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament.

Coach Rodeck Singh says his players are aware that they have not won a title in a while, but he is not putting any pressure on them.

“We have not won a tournament for so long, and it’s a huge ask from the fans for us to go and win a trophy, and the boys know. But there is no pressure, we’re not taking any pressure. We want to take a game at a time, a day at a time, and we want to go perform well and make sure that we win one trophy.”

Singh says all teams have a good number of quality players and they are not underestimating any team.

Extra Supermarket Rewa last won the BOG in 2020.

They will face Flick Hygiene Suva first at 5.30pm on Friday at the HFC Banks Stadium in the capital.

