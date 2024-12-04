Delta Tigers to know OFC League opponents next week

Rewa Football Team

Rewa will know next week who they’ll face in the 2025 OFC Men’s Champions League.

OFC confirmed today that the draw for the tournament will take place next Wednesday.

Eight teams across Oceania will compete to claim the title that was won last year by Auckland City FC.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, OFC has confirmed today that the Solomon Islands will now host it after the decision was made to change from the original host of Fiji, due to a lack of available venues.

The competition – which will take place from March 29 to April 13 – will be held in Honiara, with matches played at both the National Stadium and Lawson Tama Stadium.