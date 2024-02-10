Blues ready to host Delta Tigers

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Lautoka FC will try and maximize on its home ground advantage when it hosts Rewa FC in the return leg of the OFC Champions League national playoff tomorrow.

The two sides played to a goalless draw in the first leg on Thursday in Nausori and Lautoka coach Babs Khan is hoping their fans will turn out in numbers to rally the Blues to victory.

“There will be fireworks, because we will be playing at home. When Lautoka plays at home, it is a big thing for us because football is very close to us and we like to entertain our fans.”

Following the first leg, Khan says he has a few strategies in place to help Lautoka overcome the Delta Tigers in their next encounter.

The return leg between Rewa FC and Lautoka FC will be held at Churchill Park tomorrow at 3pm and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.