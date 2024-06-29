Auckland City FC applies for Hughes’ ITC

Setareki Hughes

Rewa FC is set to lose one of its top marksmen to Auckland City FC in this transfer window.

Confirming to FBC Sports, Rewa FA President Nazil Buksh says that the New Zealand-based club has applied for the release of their captain, Setareki Hughes.

He adds that in order to fill the void left by Hughes, they have applied for the International Transfer Certificates (ITC) for Solomon Islanders John Orobulu and Norman Ngahu.

Buksh notes that releasing Hughes will be significant for them.

“Losing our captain Setareki Hughes is a big setback. He is the heartbeat of the team. Filling his shoes is a big task, so we have applied for two ITCs: John Orobulu and Norman Ngahu.”

Buksh hopes that the two players will be able to fill Hughes’s shoes.

Furthermore, the district has also applied for Kavaia Rawaqa’s release from Suva FC.

Rawaqa tried to rejoin his former club in January but was unable to due to the rules and regulations set by Fiji FA, which require a player to serve a whole season with a team.

Buksh says that while Rawaqa has served Suva FC for a whole season, they are happy and glad to be getting him back.

The transfer window is set to close tomorrow.