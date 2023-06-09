Another term for Patel

The Fiji Football Association has elected Rajesh Patel to serve another four years as president of the Fiji FA

The Fiji Football Association has elected Rajesh Patel to serve another four years as president of the Fiji FA.

He was elected unopposed at the Fiji Football Association’s 85th Ordinary Congress at its headquarters in Suva this morning.

The election came in accordance with the association’s receiving only one nominee for the position.

Patel says it was the confidence of the members in him that made him take up the role for another term.

“It shows the confidence the districts and the clubs have got in the organization, we’ve been very transparent since I’ve come in, I’ve said we will not hide anything, we will be transparent on governance issues and anything so that’s why the media is allowed to and we present our financials and everything and anybody can question it.”

Patel adds that with the many projects they have ahead to move Fiji football forward, they will take one step at a time.

He adds that Fiji football will continue to grow.

Meanwhile, Vice-Presidents, Aiyaz Musa, Edwin Chand and Yogeshwar Singh retained their seats as they were also unopposed.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Fiji FACT kicks off this hour in Suva.

Esy Kool Nadi FC will open the tournament with Security System Management Inc./Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri at 1.30 pm.

Rooster Chicken Ba FC battles Rivertubing Fiji and Koromakawa Rentals & Tours Navua FC at 3.30 p.m.

Container Haulage PTE Ltd, Extra Supermarket, and All Freight Logistics Suva take on Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka at 5.30pm.

The AK Plumbing & Glamada Rewa takes on Extra Labasa at 8pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.