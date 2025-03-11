Fiji embraces "David vs Goliath" mentality for qualifier

file photo

Fiji’s national football team is embracing the classic “David vs Goliath” narrative as they prepare to face a formidable New Zealand side in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier semi-final.

The “David vs Goliath” analogy serves as both a reminder of the challenge and a source of motivation for the Fijian team.

Fiji Assistant coach Marika Rodu spoke about the importance of mental focus and concentration as the Bula Boys prepare to take on the heavily favored All Whites.

“For us it’s going to be a mental thing. It’s a mental block that we have to overcome. Definitely it’s David and Goliath battle. An amateur team playing against players who are professional. Definitely it’s a matter of setting our focus right, concentration level. Most important is to have that belief and faith that we can do well against New Zealand.”

This emphasis on focus and concentration stems from the understanding that Fiji cannot afford any lapses against a team of New Zealand’s calibre.

The Bula Boys will be releasing their final 23-member squad for the qualifiers tomorrow.

The home boys will play New Zealand on March 21 at Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

