Darts to be introduced to Pacific Games

Plans to have darts as an official sport in the Pacific Games is slowly coming into place.

South Pacific Darts Championship secretary, Kopu Anauna, says talks have been ongoing for about two years.

With the growing interest from many Pacific Island countries, Anauna believes it is only right to have the sport at the games.

Anauna was part of a meeting with the organizing committee where the process of introducing a new sport was discussed.

“And they’ve given us that mostly what we need to have is at least six island nations affiliate with their own Olympic body, then they would look into accepting us into the Pacific Games.”

Anauna, who is also the president of the Cook Islands Darts Association, was present at the player’s meet and greet event this afternoon at the Fiji Club in Suva, ahead of the South Pacific Darts Championship.

Team Cook Islands will feature around 10 players.

The championship will start at 11am tomorrow at the Metro Events Centre in Suva.

Fans can catch all the action of the final day of competition live and exclusive on FBC Two.