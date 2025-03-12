Cricket

Vanuatu Women prove too strong for Fiji

Simran Chand Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

March 12, 2025 6:30 pm

[File Photo]

Vanuatu Women defeated Fiji Women by 38 runs today in their second match in the Pacific-France T20i Women’s Cricket Championship in New Caledonia.

Vanuatu Women put together a commendable total of 121 runs, losing only 3 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Selina Solman played a crucial role, contributing a valuable 41 runs. Earlier in the innings, Nasimana Navaika’s 15 helped build a crucial 50-run partnership for the third wicket, which proved to be a key moment in the innings.

Article continues after advertisement

In response, Fiji Women faced a challenging chase and finished their innings at 83 runs, having lost 6 wickets in their 20 overs.

Karalaini Vakuruivalu and Ana Gonerara were among the batters, but Fiji couldn’t quite muster the runs needed to overcome Vanuatu’s total.

Fiji will now face France tomorrow at 9.30am.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

PM questions accountability in civil servant’s death

Be accommodating urges Turaga

Businessman remanded over $57K fraud case

Illegal activities worry landowners

Calls to empower women daily

Colors resembles diversity

Seruiratu praises unity in Opposition

Bill to boost transparency

Exporters explore new opportunities

Voting stance reflects their character, says Tikoduadua

Rain to persist

Vanuatu Women prove too strong for Fiji

Yemen's Houthis to resume attacks on Israeli ships after Gaza aid deadline ended

Scarlett Johansson certain she will never return to the MCU as Black Widow

Pakistan train hijack: 155 passengers rescued, others still held hostage

Billy Joel postpones several concert dates due to ‘medical condition’

Text of US-Ukraine statement paving way for resumption of aid, intelligence sharing

Army ready to defend Nawaka 7s title

Masi back for Drua, Samusamuvodre moves to 12

Yee to create history

Ne-Yo introduces ‘my pyramid’

ACS youngsters look forward to experience

Fiji Sports Awards 2024 to be live on FBC

Iran's President to Trump: I will not negotiate

Lolesio returns for Brumbies against Drua

Rio de Janeiro police demolish 'drug trafficking resort' in favela

Palestinian comedian 'proud and hurt' after making Netflix hit

USAID staff told to shred and burn classified documents

Soderbergh's starry thriller 'Black Bag' mixes marriage and espionage

US education department plans to cut half its workforce

Yung Filly pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

All set for Nawaka 7s

Pressure on Brumbies women to deliver in Lautoka

Government tried for bipartisanship on Bill: Tabuya

Council faces scrutiny over governance issues

Nadroga match first task for new Suva coaches

Insurance industry sees strong growth

Government to fix landowners’ payments

David Kushner cancels tour - mental health struggles

Vacala highlights training need for basketball officials

South Korea jets' accidental bombing shows armed conflict possible

Parametric insurance boosts disaster response

Voting ends in Greenland election dominated by Trump's control pledge

Kumar defends pay hike amid constitutional debate

'Dope Thief' role felt like 'homecoming': Brian Tyree Henry

Saltwater threatens cane farms in Wailevu

Fiji boosts early warnings with local solutions

Sherman trims Bula Boys squad

Noel Clarke says life 'smashed' by allegations

Council steps up waste management with expansion plans

Paris St Germain knock Liverpool out of Champions League in shootout

Swiatek and Rune book spots in Indian Wells quarter-finals

Maradona medical team on trial for football icon's death

Inter ease into quarter-finals with 2-1 win over Feyenoord

US to resume security support to Ukraine: Kyiv ready to accept ceasefire

Bayern ease past Leverkusen 2-0 to book Champions League last-eight spot

Philippines ex-leader Duterte on plane to The Hague after arrest

Vocevoce heeds late dad’s advice

Super W try and parents' proud debut in stands

Fiji Football and FRFU meet to strengthen football ties

Trump doubles planned tariffs on Canadian metal

Australia-England 150th anniversary test to be played under lights at MCG

Supreme Barcelona dispatch Benfica 3-1 to reach Champions League quarters

Supreme Court opinion an option after Bill defeat

Constitution Amendment Bill aims for transparency, says Naivalurua

We are not against the 2013 constitution: PM Rabuka

Diversion programs to provide a second chance

TRC partners with faith-based groups

Holi hype grows

Health Centre to open soon

Audit report flags financial reporting failures

Pakistan militants attack train and take passengers hostage

Constitution change faces setback

Fiji women fall short against Samoa

MPs defend and challenge amendment barriers

Kennedy Center was built with a bipartisan mission

UN Security Council to meet over Iran's growing uranium

Israel's halt to food and aid worsens Gaza conditions

Tina Fey was not a fan of how Conan O’Brien

Speaker to rule on controversial remarks

Former Corrections Officer remanded

FNPF eases housing withdrawal rules

Tela congratulates Ravula

Bill to revise Sugarcane Growers Council appointments

Wakeham hopes more Fijians join NFL pathway

Fiji embraces "David vs Goliath" mentality for qualifier

Syria's interim president signs deal to merge forces

Hinchcliffe, comedian who sparked controversy at Trump rally

Alcaraz rolls into Indian Wells fourth round

Rooney and Fury to manage England at Soccer Aid

Kate Hudson likes ‘the idea of being engaged forever’

Two Fijian women take top leadership roles

Guatemala judge orders journalist Zamora back to prison

All Whites unveil formidable squad for World Cup qualifier

No pre-emption at the moment, says AG

75 bonus points on offer at Nawaka 7s

Commission warns of human trafficking risks

Kumar supports Constitution Amendment Bill

Ministry to pay $120K for unconsented surgery

Celine Dion warns fans of fake, AI-generated songs

Nausori Council on the brink

Eleven people die in southern Mexico after bus flips over

Michael Sheen spent own money to write off neighbors’ debts

Zelenskiy in Saudi Arabia for Ukraine peace talks

Brian Littrell tears up after son's audition

Kinita backs Drua to take down Brumbies

AG says we need to strengthen democracy

Sharma to vote against Bill

Trump administration launches new 'self-deportation' app

Seruiratu questions constitutional amendments

China's political advisory body urged to create lasting unity

Challenges prompt call for council reform

Singh encourages unity this Holi

Suva changes coaching lineup

Doechii named Billboard’s 2025 Woman of the Year

Italy pushes for 200-bln-euro defence plan

PM urges MPs to unite for Constitutional reform

Vanuatu revokes citizenship of fugitive IPL boss

Anna Foster replaces Husain on Radio 4's Today

Maradona death trial stirs emotions, anger in soccer-mad Argentina

Trump administration scraps over 80% of USAID programs

Pope Francis no longer faces immediate danger

Toddler burned by hot pot

Duran and Ronaldo fire Al-Nassr into Asian Champions League quarters

Ministry faces scrutiny over unspent budget

Newcastle go sixth as Guimaraes bags winner at West Ham

Man dies following an explosion

Party fights for Constitutional change

Japan funds Pacific disaster preparedness

Drua players thankful for personal development program

Another two seasons for Habosi in Racing 92

Software to end leased vehicle misuse

Fiji FA introduces "Tabu Soro Futupolo" Comic

Teen pregnancy rates soar

Koya calls for stronger legal infrastructure

Symposium challenges traditional views on leadership

Holi Masti celebration in Suva

Devo Babas eyes Nawaka 7s title

Bula Coffee empowers rural women

Elon Musk’s X hit by waves of outages in what he claims is ‘a massive cyberattack’

Commission utilizes $6.3m of its allocated budget

Ministry’s revenue fails to offset trading loss

Reforms to drive fairer economy

US military tanker hit by cargo ship off Yorkshire coast

Canada's incoming PM Carney faces Trump, tariffs and looming election

Fighting on many fronts an incentive for Inter not a problem, says Inzaghi

Mark Carney to replace Trudeau as Canada's PM

Brosnan hopes Bond franchise retains respect

Larkham knows how difficult to tackle Drua

North Korean hackers launder $300m in crypto

Government takes Constitution issue to Court for clarity

Rewa secures Solomon goalie Do'oro

AG introduces Code of Conduct Bill

Basketball Fiji partners with Vodafone

14 suicides in the past two months

Dynamic Reds out to defend Fiji Cup

$19.1million paid to EFL for grid extension projects

Municipal elections preparation underway

India captain Rohit heads off retirement rumours

Tabuya ready for ministerial portfolio

Dutch runner Koster hospitalised after horror fall

Rihanna shares powerful moments on IWD

Zelenskiy in Saudi for peace talks

Early summer could spell trouble for India's farms and factories

D'Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! dies

$46 million to combat overloading

New partnership to strengthen mental health support

Women's institute trains 38 in weaving

Museum to store 10,000 plus artifacts

Government targets drug abuse with tough laws and rehab

Mike Myers channels Dr Evil as Musk

Paul Feig reflects on 'Bridesmaids' pressure

Clashes erupt as Georgescu banned from election

Lessons to be put into practice at Brumbies clash

Interest grows for 2026 General Election

Final test pending in Pina Colada probe

Fiji's belief against all odds

Teenager in court for alleged rape

Lautoka in relegation zone with two losses

TRC not a court, Chair clarifies role

Vosarogo backs fair pay for Legal Aid Lawyers

Swiatek and Rybakina serve up bagels en route to victories at Indian Wells

Government assesses market needs

Kenyan police clash with protesters over church donation

‘The White Lotus’ explores toxic friendship dynamics

Upgraded payment tools to boost efficiency

Musk and Rubio spar with Polish minister over Starlink in Ukraine

Dolly Parton grateful for support

We’ll follow constitution says Netball Fiji

Five juveniles among 21 charged

MP advocates tradition to tackle youth homelessness

Rainima warns against illegal dumping

Bournemouth squander two-goal lead to draw at Tottenham

Arsenal title hopes hit again with 1-1 draw at Man United

Cucurella strike against Leicester sends Chelsea fourth

New alliance to enhance healthcare to Fijians

US authorities arrest Palestinian student protester at Columbia University

Ione Skye opens up in revealing memoir

Wanda Sykes talks about voicing Hart's mum

Syria leader vows to hunt down those behind bloodshed