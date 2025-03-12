Vanuatu Women prove too strong for Fiji

[File Photo]

Vanuatu Women defeated Fiji Women by 38 runs today in their second match in the Pacific-France T20i Women’s Cricket Championship in New Caledonia.

Vanuatu Women put together a commendable total of 121 runs, losing only 3 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Selina Solman played a crucial role, contributing a valuable 41 runs. Earlier in the innings, Nasimana Navaika’s 15 helped build a crucial 50-run partnership for the third wicket, which proved to be a key moment in the innings.

Article continues after advertisement

In response, Fiji Women faced a challenging chase and finished their innings at 83 runs, having lost 6 wickets in their 20 overs.

Karalaini Vakuruivalu and Ana Gonerara were among the batters, but Fiji couldn’t quite muster the runs needed to overcome Vanuatu’s total.

Fiji will now face France tomorrow at 9.30am.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.