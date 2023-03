[Source: File]

Semesa Caginivalu clocked the fastest time in the blue ribbon event at the Suva Grammar School Interhouse at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

Caginivalu is likely to be Grammar’s favorite to the zone and upcoming Coca-Cola games after clocking a time of 10.85 seconds.

In the senior girls division, Chloe David ran a time of 13.12 seconds.