Tyson has no regrets after final fight

[Source: Reuters]

Boxing legend Mike Tyson said he had no regrets about his defeat to social media influencer-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul, adding that he had nearly died in June because of health issues.

Tyson was beaten by unanimous decision on Friday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with fans largely disappointed as the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion showed his age and was never able to generate any offense against his younger opponent.

Initially set for July, the fight was pushed back after Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up.

Article continues after advertisement

The bout was streamed live on Netflix, though hiccups during the livestreaming prompted more than 90,000 users to report problems at the peak, outage tracking website Downdetector showed.

The streaming platform was back up on Saturday, however, after the outage lasted about six hours in the United States.