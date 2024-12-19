Time for a change says Sinkgh

Boxer Sebastian Singh (right) with his late brother, Ubayd Haider. [Source: Ubayd Haider/ Instagram]

Super Cruiserweight boxer Sebastian Singh, brother of the late Ubayd Haider, has called for a change in leadership within the Boxing Commission of Fiji.

Singh expressed frustration over the handling of events following his brother’s passing, accusing officials of avoiding accountability.

“A lot of lies have been told, and everybody’s just at the point where they’re trying to save themselves like they are not wrong,” Singh said. “But at the end of the day, me and my family are just sitting back and watching these people blame themselves and act innocent when truthfully, they’re all at fault.”

Singh proposed that BCF Chair Adi Narayan be replaced by Visila Kolitapa, a former boxer. He believes her firsthand experience would bring better understanding and leadership to the commission.

The remarks come as the Singh family continues to seek answers and accountability regarding Haider’s death, with calls for greater integrity and transparency within Fiji’s boxing governance.