‘Size really matters’: Tyson Fury says Usyk is too small to unify titles

[Source: The Guardian]

British professional boxer Tyson Fury says Oleksandr Usyk is too small to compete with him in their undisputed heavyweight world title fight.

35-year-old Fury is the WBC champion, while Ukraine’s Usyk holds the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

Fury says former cruiserweight champion Usyk will be “found wanting” in their unification bout on May 18 in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk beat Briton Anthony Joshua to become unified heavyweight champion in 2021.

Fury-Usyk will be the first time in the four-belt era that every title is on the line.