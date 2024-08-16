Rugby town to host showdown

[Source: Blue Water Boxing and Fitness Centre / Facebook]

Bluewater Boxing Promotions is gearing up for another major event at the end of this month.

Promoter Mohammed Sameer announced that the event will take place in Sigatoka, offering boxing enthusiasts in the town a chance to experience a big boxing promotion, something they haven’t witnessed in 18 years.

Sameer highlighted that many of the boxers come from the Salad Bowl town, making this event a perfect opportunity to show appreciation and recognize the community for their role in nurturing talented fighters.

Article continues after advertisement

Sameer believes this move could inspire other promoters to host bouts in Sigatoka as well.

“This boxing promotion presents the Mega Show for August 31st, which will be held at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka, which is just in two weeks’ time. I am calling out to everyone in Sigatoka to turn out in numbers as this is one for the books.

The event will feature 13 bouts in total, with the main attractions being Junior Binnu Singh taking on Krishnil Mudaliar for the WBF Australian Featherweight Title, and Semi Dauloloma battling James Singh for the Fiji Heavyweight Title.

The event is scheduled for August 31st at Lawaqa Park.