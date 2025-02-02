Coach Mason sharpens strategy for Mohammad Ali

Mohammed Ali. [File Photo]

Canadian-based boxing coach Bobby Mason is leaving no stone unturned as he prepares Mohammed Ali for his highly anticipated main bout against Mikaele Ravalaca in the upcoming Bluewater Boxing Promotions event.

Mason, who has been working with Ali for the past month and a half, says the young fighter has been pushing himself to the limit in training.

“Ali has been training very hard in the gym. We’ve been working on improving his stamina, skills, power, and refining his technique in a specialized way.”

The team isn’t looking to take the fight to the wire as Mason has made it clear that they will be hunting for a knockout.

The coaching staff is already deep into analyzing Ravalaca’s fight footage, studying his movements and tendencies to develop the best possible game plan.

The Bluewater Promotions bout will take place at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on 22 February.