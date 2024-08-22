Aussie trio surf up

[Source: World Surf League/ Facebook]

Australia’s Olympic trio Jack Robinson, Ethan Ewing and Molly Picklum have skipped the sudden-death stage in the Fiji Pro as they look to lock down a spot in the World Surf League Finals.

After two lay days, surfing in the last regular tour stop got under way at Cloudbreak, with the men’s competition hitting the water on Thursday morning, followed by the women.

Only the top five in each field will qualify for the WSL Finals at Lower Trestles in California next month.

Paris silver medallist Robinson is ranked third while fellow Olympian Ewing is fifth, with a number of surfers within reach of his spot including three-time world champion Gabriel Medina, of Brazil.

Robinson took out Queenslander Ewing in a high-quality quarter-final in the Olympic competition in Tahiti’s Teahupo’o earlier this month.