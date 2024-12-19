Olympic champion Hodgkinson crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Keely Hodgkinson of Britain celebrates as she crosses the line to win gold [Source: Reuters]

Britain’s Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year, edging teenage darts sensation Luke Littler into second place.

Hodgkinson won gold in the 800 metres at the Olympic Games in Paris, having taken silver in the previous edition. She also won gold at the European Athletics Championships in Rome in June, retaining her title.

The 22-year-old is the fourth consecutive female winner of the award, following in the footsteps of Emma Raducanu, Beth Mead and last year’s winner, England keeper Mary Earps.

England cricketer Joe Root came in third, with the winner decided by a public vote. The shortlist was decided by a panel of experts and also included England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.