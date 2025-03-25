Marist and Grammar lead Suva Zone Two

Marist Brothers High School is currently leading the boys’ division of the Suva Zone Two competition at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The boys from Kaunikuila are leading with four gold, five silver, and six bronze medals.

In second place is Suva Grammar School, with two gold medals, while Jai Narayan College holds third place with one gold.

In the girls’ division, Suva Grammar School is leading with three gold and three bronze medals.

Nuku Secondary School from Serua follows in second place with two gold and two silver medals, while the girls from Saint Joseph Secondary School are third with one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

