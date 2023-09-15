Women undertake canoe-building training

Nine women of Naweni District in Cakaudrove have undertaken a two-week canoe-building training through the Center for Appropriate Technology and Development.

It was facilitated by an Australian-based boat-building company, Harryproa.

CATD Director Aporosa Silatolu says the initiative empowers women, who play a vital role in the sustenance of their families, as they have been provided with a sustainable mode of transportation for fishing.

Article continues after advertisement

“We were moved by the challenges faced by the women. They would always have a problem with transport when they would go out fishing at sea. We are honoured to provide this training, especially for the women in coastal communities.”

Silatolu says it also ensures food security among the Naweni people.

He says women can also sell the canoes and generate income for their families.

The director says they are working with the Secretariat of the Pacific Community and the Australia-Pacific Training Coalition in the development of the boat-building course to be accredited as a national qualification.

Rob Denney and Sue Berners-Price, who own Harryproa, have been teaching men and women how to build canoes from foam and fibreglass through CATD’s boat-building course.

The training was funded by the United Nations Development Fund.