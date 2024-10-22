Women MPs face restrictions: Qereqeretabua

Fiji may have noted a shift in the mindset towards women in leadership, but there are restrictions for women in parliament, says Deputy Speaker for Parliament and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua.

The view was shared at a panel discussion on Women in Leadership at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting underway in Apia, Samoa.

She says the variation in the type of leadership among women, either in opposition or government, impacts their role as the voice of people in parliament.

Qereqeretabua says the contrast is evident in how women can step on any toe in opposition while they have to toe the line in government as a member of parliament.

“I think that’s where the aspect of leadership can change, where you can be a rogue or a loose cannon sometimes in the opposition… But once you get into government, you do have to toe the party line.”

Qereqeretabua says such a limitation often applies a lot of pressure on women as they have to adhere to an agreement that is perceived as a weakness by the people that they represent in parliament.

“When you’re having to find consensus, that often looks from the outside like a weakness, or as if you’ve betrayed a trust, or you haven’t stood up for somebody in the way that they wished you to.”

Qereqeretabua says women in leadership are often accused of selling out on their people due to such a restriction that they encounter as a member of parliament.

She says it is important for people to have a clear idea about the type of leadership so as to avoid any misconception about the voice of people in parliament.