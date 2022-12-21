We stand ready: PM Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

New Zealand says it stands ready to help Fiji facilitate any democratic process, but only if the need arises.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand is keeping tabs on what is happening in Fiji.

Her comments to Radio Tarana, follows the coalition of the People’s Alliance, the National Federation Party, and SODELPA which was formalized last night.

“Here I think let’s allow the process to run its course, but we stand ready to support Fiji through its process should we need to be at any stage be called upon, the same way as we acted observers through this electoral process. But I have faith in Fiji’s ability to conduct the remaining stages of this process and stand ready to acknowledge their new leader.”

Earlier, New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta congratulated the People’s Alliance, National Federation Party, and Social Democratic Liberal Party on forming a coalition to lead Fiji.

Mahuta also congratulated PA leader, Sitiveni Rabuka.