VanMed clinic opens in Wailevu

A $400,000 VanMed Lab clinic has been opened in the district of Wailevu outside Labasa town.

This new medical clinic is the first of its kind in the district of Wailevu, providing accessible health care and services to ordinary Fijians rather than traveling to Labasa Hospital.

Director VanMed Labs Doctor Arveen Chandra says the new Wailevu medical center will provide general medical practices with all the latest technology and services.

Dr Chandra says the clinic also provides convenient Pap smear testing for women without using the traditional method.

“The best part is that women swab themselves. The doctor does not need to open them up. They will do it themselves with all the kits available, which are convenient for them and very easy.”



Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad, while officiating at the event, acknowledged the private sector for providing services to rural communities.

“The government needs to work together with the private sector with all the stakeholders, whether it be health, delivery of services in other sectors, partnerships with private sector non-government organizations, or community groups, which are vital for its access. We will continue to strive as the government to improve the basic health facilities and services for our people across Fiji.”



The new Wailevu VansMed Center has also created eight new local employment with seven-day operations for the benefit of people accessing proper health facilities and services.