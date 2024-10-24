USP leadership faces student backlash

USP students protesting for the removal of Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia

The student-led march at the University of the South Pacific Laucala campus ended in front of Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia’s residence this afternoon.

The students, fully aware that the VC is not in the country, say they want to send a message across by protesting at Professor Pal Ahluwalia’s residence.

They claim that Professor Ahluwalia is overpaid and has at least been paid over $4 million in the years he has spent at USP.

Article continues after advertisement

The students claim that he has not really contributed to the growth and does not have the best interest of the students as his claim.



Ph.D. student Bindiya Rashni

Ph.D. student Bindiya Rashni alleges that money spent on the professor could have been put to better use.

“Our research budget is there. Even when we publish papers, we go and look for grants; we want them to give the grant, and they say there’s no money. But how come this guy keeps traveling around the world and globetrotting, and he has allowance, medical insurance, cover, everything covered, but a student has to actually go and beg for money? In the humane ground, it’s been an entire semester, and the vice chancellor seems to thrive on people begging him. That’s what he wants us to do—to keep begging. Is that what we pay fees for? Is that why we publish for the region? To beg a man who’s not even from here?”

The students were carrying placards with all sorts of messages, including the call for the VC to be replaced and someone from the region to take over the role.

Those leading the march have also started gathering signatures for a petition to remove Professor Ahluwalia.

They have also called on regional leaders to listen to the plight of the staff and students and to do something about it.

The students also argued with the USP Federal Office, demanding answers as to who is sending out press statements, as it does not represent what the students stand for.

Meanwhile, the USP Students Association has openly admitted that they were not informed about the recent press statements released by the federal office.

iTaukei Students Association President Manasa Navara expressed discontent with the recent actions of the USP Federal Office.

“The USP Federal did not consult with me as Fiji rep to the council, and there was no consultation done, so I am not one with the statement with regards to that. Probably the release of the statement this evening by our president, the Laucala Students Association, will settle everything from our end.”

Meanwhile, students were joined by staff who are union members who had been on strike since last Friday.

We have also been reliably informed that the staff’s strike action is only on suspension for the day and there is a likely chance it will resume again.

Professor Pal Ahluwalia is in Samoa attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, and USP has so far only released one statement since the emergent staff strike, and now the students led the march.