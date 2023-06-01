Unemployment one of the factors of crime

Attorney General Siromi Turaga has suggested a strategy to encourage unemployed young people in cities to go back to their villages and make use of the natural resources there.

This is done to reduce crime rates associated with unemployment.

Turaga believes that it is important to have comprehensive plans that address both unemployment and crime in order to create safer and more prosperous communities.

“The crime rate is tied to, of course, of unemployment. It’s also a issue of why can’t we how can we entice the young Itaukei people who are breaking the law to go to return to the villages. So those are those issue that we should address”

He acknowledges that there has long been a recognition of the link between unemployment and crime.

Turaga says government is committed to creating safer communities by addressing the root causes of criminal behavior and working towards a more secure future for all Fijians.