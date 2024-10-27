U.S. Embassy Suva welcomes New Youth Council for 2024-2026

[Source: US Embassy Suva/Facebook]

Ambassador Marie Damour introduced the new members of the U.S. Embassy Youth Council (EYC) for the 2024-2026 term acknowledging the achievements of the outgoing council.

Established in 2020, the EYC focuses on empowering young leaders through advocacy and community engagement.

To launch their term, members from Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, and Tuvalu participated in a three-day planning retreat.

Article continues after advertisement

This aims to enhance their understanding of the Embassy’s youth programs and developing a work plan for 2025.

The council will prioritize democracy, environmental management, arts and education, and entrepreneurship, fostering collaboration on projects that address youth needs across the Pacific.