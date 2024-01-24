TV resources for literacy enhancement

The South Pacific Community has unveiled television resources tailored to aid students across various age groups in enhancing their literacy skills.

According to data from the Pacific Islands Literacy and Numeracy Assessment spanning from 2018 to 2021, only 43% of Year Four students met the prescribed reading performance levels with the figure standing at 53% for Year Six.

This initiative’s launch is strategically aligned with the International Day of Education, with the theme “Learning for Lasting Peace.”

Expressing optimism, Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca anticipates positive change through this new resource.

She emphasizes the aim of empowering the younger generation to aspire to ambitious goals while also cultivating peaceful approaches to address future development challenges.

“ So education is the key, we can talk about formal education but we must never forget informal education and we must never forget the education that begins at home, with you and I as first classroom teachers with our children at home.”

Kuruleca has also stressed the importance of diverse forms of education stating that it plays a crucial role in shaping the citizens of tomorrow.

Ahead of the upcoming school term, visual resources will be distributed to all schools, a collaborative effort between SPC and T2L in Melbourne News.