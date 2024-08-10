Turmeric industry gains strong reputation globally

[Source: DHL Logistic of Things]

Turmeric is emerging as a significant export commodity for the country.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, provisional data Fiji exported turmeric worth approximately $24.8 million last year, with a total volume of 3,216 tonnes

This marks a significant increase from 2022, when exports were valued at $21.6 million with a volume of about 2,500 tonnes.

Article continues after advertisement

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji’s turmeric industry has gained a strong reputation globally, contributing to this upward trend.

“There’s marketing around organic turmeric, which is quite attractive, but there needs to be consideration around developing farms as well going forward so that we try and reach a greater target, say we go for $50 million and then go beyond that in terms of export potential.”

Kamikamica says the turmeric industry is taking steps towards achieving organic certification, a move that could significantly impact the pricing.

Fiji currently exports turmeric to the US, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Tuvalu markets.